Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 209,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after buying an additional 412,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,398. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

