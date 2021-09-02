Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,276 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 149,084 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

