Miramar Capital LLC Invests $408,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,205,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,204. The firm has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

