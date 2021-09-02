Orient Walt (HTDF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $692,372.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $692,372.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00065470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00156720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,707.39 or 0.07583884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,009.92 or 1.00255357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $424.97 or 0.00869328 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTDFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.