Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Sells 2,361 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,218. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

