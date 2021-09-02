nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.07)-($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Barrington Research upped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.52. 3,798,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -131.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

