Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,790. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

