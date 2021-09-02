Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 2.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.49. The stock had a trading volume of 527,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

