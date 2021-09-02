CCUniverse Price Up 37.4% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 96.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $19,543.79 and $1,090.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

