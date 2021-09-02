Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0139

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $3,677.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

