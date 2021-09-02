Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig Sells 25,166 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $572,248.32.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,905. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 27.65.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

