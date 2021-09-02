Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 967,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,830. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

