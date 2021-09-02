3,200 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,810,399. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.02. 2,811,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.