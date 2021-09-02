NFTify (N1) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,298.00

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. NFTify has a market cap of $1.42 million and $5,298.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTify has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00065018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00132875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00156915 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.63 or 0.07564275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,658.47 or 0.99541171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $424.85 or 0.00869111 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

