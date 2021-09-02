MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $43,600.42 and approximately $29.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

