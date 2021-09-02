The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $450.37. The company had a trading volume of 258,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.60 and a 200-day moving average of $399.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $304.92 and a one year high of $455.80.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.79.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.