Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 435,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,386. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

