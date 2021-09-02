Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $494,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 543,018 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

