Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.40. 24,874,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,077,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

