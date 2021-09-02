BitcoinPoS Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $1,848.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,893,843 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,389 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

