Hans Tung Sells 87,357 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $2,640,978.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40.

Poshmark stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

