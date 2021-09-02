Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells 55,212 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DLR stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.00. 1,107,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

