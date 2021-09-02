Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Sells 55,212 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DLR stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.00. 1,107,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
