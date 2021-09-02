Zero Utility Token Price Tops $786.35 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $761,782.55 and $78.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $786.35 or 0.01619670 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.72 or 0.00802710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

