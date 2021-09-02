Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Sells $289,100.00 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kapil Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Kapil Agrawal sold 536 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $15,286.72.

Poshmark stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 983,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $3,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $4,704,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

