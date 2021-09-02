Baron Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,536 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,352. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

