Baron Financial Group LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 91.7% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $460,000.

VGT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $427.29. The company had a trading volume of 322,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $429.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

