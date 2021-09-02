DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.08.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,287 shares of company stock worth $714,216. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

