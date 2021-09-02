PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $156.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day moving average is $145.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

