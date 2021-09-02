Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 162,743 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 137.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92,725 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 25,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,533. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

