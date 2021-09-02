First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FUNC. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FUNC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 6,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,193. The company has a market cap of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. First United has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,277 shares of company stock worth $131,377 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First United by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in First United by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

