Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $676.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.60 million and the highest is $696.60 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,350. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 1,983,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. Envista has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

