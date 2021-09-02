$124.51 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce sales of $124.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $528.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $718.40 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $118.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,466. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

