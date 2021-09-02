Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post $12.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.81.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

