$137.18 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce sales of $137.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.21 million to $145.14 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $107.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 483,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 192,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPLG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 83,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,809. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.23 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.99.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

