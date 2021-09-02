Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,281,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,940,000 after acquiring an additional 99,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000.

CGW stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $60.56. 69,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,662. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

