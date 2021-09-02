Solrise Finance Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $15.60 million and $1.27 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,082,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars.

