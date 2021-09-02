Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.15. 259,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,365. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

