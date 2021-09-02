The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.00. 1,494,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,529. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.