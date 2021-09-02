ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.60. 6,672,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

