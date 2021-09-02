CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB remained flat at $$183.02 on Thursday. 1,344,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,673. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.21. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

