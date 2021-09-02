Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $777.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 59.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,657. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

