Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $777.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 59.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,657. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.