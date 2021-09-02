VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post $4.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $3.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 770,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,027. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

