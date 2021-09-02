Mina (MINA) Price Hits $3.82 on Top Exchanges

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00007858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $789.24 million and approximately $108.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00156486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.18 or 0.07563683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.53 or 0.99898072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00841653 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 206,645,842 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

