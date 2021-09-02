ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 143.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

