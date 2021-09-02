GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NYSE GXO traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $85.48. 881,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.