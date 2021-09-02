PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report sales of $970,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $1.00 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $8.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 356,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

