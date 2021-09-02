Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.42. The company had a trading volume of 356,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,147. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average is $220.07.

