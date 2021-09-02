CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,159 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 60,538,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,210,129. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

