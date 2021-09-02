Analyzing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tucows and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globant 0 1 8 0 2.89

Tucows currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. Globant has a consensus target price of $273.44, indicating a potential downside of 15.68%. Given Tucows’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tucows is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.32% 6.37% 1.46% Globant 7.15% 10.22% 7.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tucows and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.59 $5.78 million N/A N/A Globant $814.14 million 15.94 $54.22 million $1.83 177.21

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globant beats Tucows on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

