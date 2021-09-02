Brokerages Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 667,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 225,810 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 183,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

